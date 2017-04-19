NYPD: Letter ‘X’ Spray Painted On Doors Of Islamic Center In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a suspect who they said was seen on surveillance video spray painting the outside of an Islamic center in Queens.
It happened just after midnight on Thursday, April 6 at the Bosnian Islamic Cultural Center on 91st Avenue.
According to investigators, the suspect spray painted the letter “X” on multiple doors of the center.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.