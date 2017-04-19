Police: Homeowners Fight Off Masked Intruders In Scarsdale

SCARSDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Scarsdale couple fought off two masked men who broke into their home early Wednesday morning, according to police.
It happened around 2:16 a.m. at a home on Berwick Road.
Police said the husband and wife were in bed when they were woken up by the sounds of two men running through the house.
That’s when investigators said the couple confronted the masked men and a physical altercation ensued. The suspects then fled and the homeowners called 911.
Police searched the area, but couldn’t find the suspects.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Scarsdale Police Department at 914-722-1200 or click here to use the anonymous tips feature.