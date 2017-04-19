Serena Williams Posts, Then Quickly Deletes Photo Indicating She’s Pregnant

April 19, 2017 1:44 PM
Filed Under: Serena Williams

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Serena Williams posted a photo to Snapchat on Wednesday seemingly announcing that she’s pregnant, but then deleted the post minutes later.

The selfie shows the 23-time Grand Slam winner posing in a yellow swimsuit with an apparent baby bump and the caption “20 weeks.”

There has been no official confirmation from Williams’ representatives, and it’s not clear why she removed the photo.

Serena Williams pregnant

A screen capture of Serena Williams’ Snapchat photo indicating she’s pregnant.

Williams, 35, announced in December she is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

The New York Times quickly noted that if Williams’ post is accurate, she would have been pregnant when she won the Australian Open in January.

She has not played since then, citing a knee injury. But she is on the entry list for the Madrid Open, which begins May 5.

