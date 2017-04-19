Small Business Spotlight: MIT’s Bill Aulet On Why Small Business Owners ‘Can’t Be Comfortable’

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — In this week’s Small Business Spotlight, we shine the light on Bill Aulet, managing director of the Martin Trust Center for Entrepreneurship at MIT.
He tells Joe Connolly that small business owners can’t be comfortable and need to constantly think about how they can improve. He also talks about using data to determine what customers are worth.
Watch the full interview above to see why Connolly calls Aulet “one of the most entertaining business speakers” he knows.