Wounded Warriors Softball Players Offer Support To Pediatric Patients

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — For veterans who have lost their limbs in battle, spending even more time at a hospital seems like the last place they’d pick.

But more than anyone, they know the important of personal support.

CBS2’s Steve Overmyer spent the day with a group personifying the word “inspiration.”

In the moments before the Wounded Warriors met with pediatric patients, they took time for reflection, he reports.

“Once you start talking to the kids, they start asking questions. They ask you, ‘How do you do this, or how does that work for you?’ They forget they’re injured and they start talking about how they’re going to live the rest of their life productively,” Wounded Warrior softball player Nick Clark said.

The retired veterans travel around playing softball to raise awareness for Wounded Warriors. Through their travels, they give youngsters encouragement.

On Wednesday, they even welcomed a special guest: Mrs. Met.

Greg Reynolds said having family around in support is a “huge asset.”

“Because you’re in the dumps, you’re in the bed, trying to realize what happened, how life is going to be, and you just wish that you have positive people around you,” he said. “Friends and support are a very crucial part of recovery.”

When 13-year-old Stephon Deonarine comes in for treatment, it’s an all-day process that includes hours of infusions and rehab.

“It basically just makes my day a little better. I would wake up in the morning and be like oh I’ve got to go to the hospital. But when people like that come in, it just makes me feel better inside,” he said.

If you’d like to see the Wounded Warriors amputee softball team in action, they’ll be playing the NYPD softball team on Saturday May 20 in Bellrose, Queens.