Jets Open With A Pair On The Road, Finish At New England On New Year’s Eve

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The New York Jets will spend a couple of weeks on the road in 2017, before a divisional showdown against Miami brings them back to East Rutherford.
Gang Green will host the Chargers on Christmas Eve, and wrap up the regular season with a trip to New England.
Here’s the full schedule.
Week 1: at Buffalo 1:00 p.m.
Week 2: at Oakland 1:00 p.m.
Week 3: vs Miami 1:00 p.m.
Week 4: vs Jacksonville 1:00 p.m.
Week 5: at Cleveland 1:00 p.m.
Week 6: vs New England 1:00 p.m.
Week 7: at Miami 1:00 p.m.
Week 8: vs Atlanta 1:00 p.m.
Week 9: Thursday night vs Buffalo 8:25 p.m.
Week 10: at Tampa Bay 1:00 p.m.
Week 11: Bye
Week 12: vs Carolina 1:00 p.m.
Week 13: vs Kansas City 1:00 p.m.
Week 14: at Denver 4:05 p.m.
Week 15: at New Orleans 1:00 p.m.
Week 16: vs L.A. Chargers
Week 17: at New England