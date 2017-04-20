Jets Open With A Pair On The Road, Finish At New England On New Year’s Eve

April 20, 2017 9:07 PM
Filed Under: 2017 NFL Schedule, New York Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The New York Jets will spend a couple of weeks on the road in 2017, before a divisional showdown against Miami brings them back to East Rutherford.

Gang Green will host the Chargers on Christmas Eve, and wrap up the regular season with a trip to New England.

Here’s the full schedule.

Week 1: at Buffalo 1:00 p.m.

Week 2: at Oakland 1:00 p.m.

Week 3: vs Miami 1:00 p.m.

Week 4: vs Jacksonville 1:00 p.m.

Week 5: at Cleveland 1:00 p.m.

Week 6: vs New England 1:00 p.m.

Week 7: at Miami 1:00 p.m.

Week 8: vs Atlanta 1:00 p.m.

Week 9: Thursday night vs Buffalo 8:25 p.m.

Week 10: at Tampa Bay 1:00 p.m.

Week 11: Bye

Week 12: vs Carolina 1:00 p.m.

Week 13: vs Kansas City 1:00 p.m.

Week 14: at Denver 4:05 p.m.

Week 15: at New Orleans 1:00 p.m.

Week 16: vs L.A. Chargers

Week 17: at New England

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia