DEVELOPING: Firefighter Falls From Roof While Battling Blaze In Queens

April 20, 2017 3:48 PM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A firefighter fell from the roof of a multi-family home in Queens while battling two-alarm blaze Thursday.

The FDNY says the fire broke out on the second floor of a multi-family home on Putnam Avenue in Ridgewood on Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say one firefighter was injured after attempting to get into a fire truck bucket from the roof and falling to the sidewalk below, CBS2 reported.

The firefighter, who has not been identified, was taken to Wyckoff Heights Hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

Mayor Bill de Blasio is headed to the scene, the mayor’s office tweeted.

At least two other people were injured in the blaze, authorities say.

Chopper 2 is live over the scene.

