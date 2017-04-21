3 To See At ACC: Meet Casanova, Lake And Snowflake!

New York (CBSNewYork) CBSNewYork.com and 1010 WINS have teamed up with Animal Care Centers of New York City to let you know about some of the adoptable animals looking for loving homes in the city’s shelters, and, where ACC’s mobile adoption units are headed with even more great pets.

This week, we’re featuring Casanova, Lake And Snowflake!

Lake (A1102945 – see photo above) Lake “likes to be petted under her chin,” an ACC volunteer notes, and “has a quiet elegance about her.” This social, affectionate, easygoing kitty can be somewhat chatty, though! Meet Lake, who’s approximately four years old, at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street.

Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the only open-admissions animal shelter in New York City and takes in approximately 30,000 animals every year. ACC’s three Care Centers in Manhattan (326 East 110th Street), Brooklyn (2336 Linden Boulevard), and Staten Island (3139 Veterans Road West) are open for adoptions 12pm-8pm Monday thru Friday, and 10am-6pm Saturdays and Sundays.

Casanova (A1108776) How can you not fall in love with this friendly, wiggly, playful pup? Meet affectionate Casanova, who’s about one year old, at ACC’s Staten Island Care Center, 3139 Veterans Road West.

Snowflake (A1101610) This adorable, approximately two-year-old bunny—who arrived at ACC in January—“has truly blossomed” during her time at the care center, an ACC volunteer notes. “She’s far calmer, loves to be petted, and her appearance is much improved as well. Her coat, once scruffy, is now shiny and healthy-looking.” Meet this cutie at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street.

If you’re interested in one of the animals featured here, email ACC’s Adoption team at adopt@nycacc.org with the animal’s name and “A#”, or head directly to the Care Center where the animal is located. Please note, animals featured here may already be placed by the time you arrive, but there are hundreds of great cats, dogs, and rabbits looking for loving homes every day! You can view available animals online, and at the Care Centers, ACC Adoption Counselors will help you find the best match.

You can also meet your new best friend at ACC’s Mobile Adoption Center, which travels throughout the city. (Note: dates and locations are subject to change. Information will be updated as quickly as possible. Also check http://nycacc.org/Events.htm)

This week’s mobile adoption events:

April 22, 12 – 4 pm: Spring Recycling Day with Council Member Crowley, Maspeth Federal Savings, 69th Street and Grand Ave, Maspeth, NY 11378

April 22, 12 -4 pm: Petco Gateway Mall, 528 Gateway Drive #4, Brooklyn, NY 11239

April 23, 12 -4 pm: NYPD 32nd Precinct, 250 W 135th St, New York, NY 10030

April 23, 12 -4 pm: Petco Bensonhurst, 2601 86th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11223

April 28, 11:30 am-3:30 pm: P.S. 130, 200-01 42nd Ave, Bayside, NY 11361

To adopt an animal, you must have a valid photo ID, be 18 years of age or older, and bring proof of current address. ACC adoptions include vaccinations, spay/neuter, a pre-registered microchip, an identification tag, a collar, and a certificate for a free initial exam at a participating veterinarian.

For more information, visit http://www.nycacc.org/Adopt.htm.