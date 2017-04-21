4/21 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

April 21, 2017 6:30 AM
You might have heard a rumble of thunder as you slept, and you might hear one as we walk out the door today. The front will be sweeping down through the area with a line of strong storms passing through the NYC area. Skies will be cloudy for most of the day east, but do expect some clearing skies from the Hudson River & points west.

nu tu weekend planner 4/21 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

Temps will have a fairly wide range today. I’ll make is simple..if you see sunshine, you will likely be around 70°, if you remain under cloud cover you might not get out of the 50s. Most will fall somewhere in the middle. Keep an eye to the sky for STORM ALERTS as thunder is possible.

Have a great Friday! G

