Medical Marijuana Company To Begin Home Delivery Service In NYC, Long Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A medical marijuana company is set to roll out a home delivery service in New York City and Long Island.
Vireo Health of New York will begin deliveries Friday to patients in Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau and parts of Suffolk County who suffer from debilitating diseases, such as cancer and Lou Gehrig’s disease.
Vireo says deliveries will expand to Westchester, the Bronx, Manhattan, Staten Island and eventually to the Capital Region and the Southern Tier.
Since last January, patients with certain conditions have been able to obtain non-smokable marijuana through dispensaries in New York.
Five companies are licensed by the state to cultivate, manufacture and dispense medical marijuana. Another medical marijuana company, Columbia Care, began home deliveries to upstate patients in March.
Last year, New York expanded its medical marijuana guidelines, permitting patients to use pot to treat chronic pain.
