‘Outside The Cage’ Podcast: Aljamain Sterling

April 21, 2017 11:26 AM
Filed Under: Outside The Cage, UFC

NEW YORK (WFAN) — This week on the “Outside the Cage” podcast, host/newlywed Pete Hoffman returns from his honeymoon and is back behind the mic with Ike Feldman to break down UFC on Fox 24 — and is Demetrious Johnson the best ever?

The guys also caught up with No. 7 bantamweight Aljamain Sterling, who broke a two-fight skid last weekend with a dominating performance over the skilled jiu-jitsu black belt Augusto Mendes.

Coming off a tough-to-swallow loss to top bantamweight Raphael Assuncao, the “Funk Master” took it upon himself to change his style from utilizing kicks to controlling the pace of the fight with his oldest tool, wrestling. Sterling talked with the guys about gaining respect inside the division, what opponent he could face next in an absolutely stacked bantamweight and why a move to featherweight isn’t in his near future.

The fellas wrap up this week’s episode with a look ahead to Sterling’s teammate and fellow Long Island native Al Iaquinta’s fight against veteran Diego Sanchez at UFC Fight Night 108. Iaquinta looks to continue his winning streak after an odd 2 year hiatus from the UFC. Pete and Ike also preview what could be the best “Ultimate Fighter” season yet with former teammates T.J. Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt now being rival “TUF” coaches.

For more exclusive MMA content, check the guys out on Twitter: Pete Hoffman (@TheHoffWFAN) and Isaac Feldman (@ike_cbs)

