Two Trains Stuck At Manhattan Station As Power Problems Disrupt Subway Service

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two subway trains became stuck in a tunnel as power problems caused delays and service disruptions on several lines during the Friday morning rush hour.

An E train got stuck about halfway through a tunnel at the Seventh Avenue and 53rd Street station.

A D train was also stuck in the tunnel, CBS2 reported.

Passengers from both trains are disembarking.

According the MTA the following changes are in effect:

There is no B train service between Brighton Beach Avenue and Bedford Park Boulevard in both directions.

Some D trains are running on the C line between West 4th Street-Washington Square and 59th Street-Columbus Circle in both directions.

Some northbound D trains are terminating at 34th Street-Herald Square.

E trains are running on the F line between West 4th Street-Washington Square and Jackson Heights-Roosevelt in both directions.

There is no M train service between Chambers and Forest Hills-71st Avenue in both directions.

Subway riders can expect delays on the A, B, C, D, E, F and M lines.