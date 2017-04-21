Two Trains Stuck At Manhattan Station As Power Problems Disrupt Subway Service

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two subway trains became stuck in a tunnel as power problems caused delays and service disruptions on several lines during the Friday morning rush hour.
An E train got stuck about halfway through a tunnel at the Seventh Avenue and 53rd Street station.
A D train was also stuck in the tunnel, CBS2 reported.
Passengers from both trains are disembarking.
According the MTA the following changes are in effect:
There is no B train service between Brighton Beach Avenue and Bedford Park Boulevard in both directions.
Some D trains are running on the C line between West 4th Street-Washington Square and 59th Street-Columbus Circle in both directions.
Some northbound D trains are terminating at 34th Street-Herald Square.
E trains are running on the F line between West 4th Street-Washington Square and Jackson Heights-Roosevelt in both directions.
There is no M train service between Chambers and Forest Hills-71st Avenue in both directions.
Subway riders can expect delays on the A, B, C, D, E, F and M lines.