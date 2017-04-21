CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Power Issues Disrupt Subway Service | Amtrak Signal Problem Delays NJ TRANSIT Trains | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

4/21 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

April 21, 2017 11:00 AM
Filed Under: Weather

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It was a cool and soggy start for some this morning, and it’ll stay rather cloudy and damp through the day. A few breaks of sun are possible, but clouds will prevail and temps won’t move much — we’ll be lucky to reach 60 in the city. A few pop-up showers and thundershowers are also possible, so just keep the umbrella handy.

nu tu tri state travel 1 3 4/21 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow will feature mainly cloudy skies and temps will be a tick or two warmer than today. As of now the day appears dry, but don’t rule out a stray sprinkle tomorrow.

nu tu weekend planner1 4/21 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Rain moves through tomorrow night and into the first half of Sunday, mainly for NYC and points south/east. Some sun will try to break out Sunday afternoon but won’t help much –temps will be stuck in the 50s.

Make the best of the weekend ahead!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia