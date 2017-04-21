4/21 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It was a cool and soggy start for some this morning, and it’ll stay rather cloudy and damp through the day. A few breaks of sun are possible, but clouds will prevail and temps won’t move much — we’ll be lucky to reach 60 in the city. A few pop-up showers and thundershowers are also possible, so just keep the umbrella handy.
Tomorrow will feature mainly cloudy skies and temps will be a tick or two warmer than today. As of now the day appears dry, but don’t rule out a stray sprinkle tomorrow.
Rain moves through tomorrow night and into the first half of Sunday, mainly for NYC and points south/east. Some sun will try to break out Sunday afternoon but won’t help much –temps will be stuck in the 50s.
Make the best of the weekend ahead!