Mets’ Flores, Duda Headed To Disabled List

April 21, 2017 4:26 PM
Filed Under: injuryreport, Jon Heyman, Lucas Duda, New York Mets, Wilmer Flores

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)The Mets placed infielder Wilmer Flores and first baseman Lucas Duda on the disabled list Friday.

Flores has been hospitalized with a knee infection, the Mets said. Newsday reported Friday he will remain in the hospital over the weekend to receive IV treatment.

The utility infielder had been playing with discomfort in the knee a couple of days before seeing doctors.

Wilmer Flores

Mets’ Wilmer Flores reacts after hitting a sacrifice fly to tie the game in the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins during a game at Citi Field on July 4, 2016 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

“The infection is in the joint,” Mets manager Terry Collins told reporters Thursday. “These types of infections, that’s where they go. I’ve unfortunately been around them, and they can be very bad unless they’re taken care of immediately.”

Flores is batting .171 with two home runs this season.

Duda suffered a hyperextended elbow against the Phillies on Wednesday when Cesar Hernandez crashed into Duda’s glove with his shoulder while the first baseman was trying to field a throw from the pitcher.

Duda is hitting .238 with four homers and seven RBIs.

Lucas Duda

Lucas Duda (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

The Mets have recalled infielder T.J. Rivera and pitcher Sean Gilmartin.

Losing Flores and Duda is just the latest blow to a suddenly ailing Mets roster. Outfielder Yoenis Cespedes left Thursday’s game early with hamstring injury. Shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera is also battling a hamstring issue. Both are available to hit in Friday night’s game against Washington.

MORE: Kallet: Mets Will Rue The Days They Let These Inferior Teams Beat Them

New York also lost catcher Travis d’Arnaud with a wrist contusion Wednesday. He is day to day.

In addition, pitcher Jacob deGrom’s Friday night start has been pushed back to Saturday due to neck stiffness.

The Mets are 8-8 and in third place in the National League East.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia