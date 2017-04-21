Mets’ Flores, Duda Headed To Disabled List

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Mets placed infielder Wilmer Flores and first baseman Lucas Duda on the disabled list Friday.

Flores has been hospitalized with a knee infection, the Mets said. Newsday reported Friday he will remain in the hospital over the weekend to receive IV treatment.

Flores staying in hospital this weekend to receive IV for infection. — Marc Carig (@MarcCarig) April 21, 2017

The utility infielder had been playing with discomfort in the knee a couple of days before seeing doctors.

“The infection is in the joint,” Mets manager Terry Collins told reporters Thursday. “These types of infections, that’s where they go. I’ve unfortunately been around them, and they can be very bad unless they’re taken care of immediately.”

Flores is batting .171 with two home runs this season.

Duda suffered a hyperextended elbow against the Phillies on Wednesday when Cesar Hernandez crashed into Duda’s glove with his shoulder while the first baseman was trying to field a throw from the pitcher.

Duda is hitting .238 with four homers and seven RBIs.

The Mets have recalled infielder T.J. Rivera and pitcher Sean Gilmartin.

Losing Flores and Duda is just the latest blow to a suddenly ailing Mets roster. Outfielder Yoenis Cespedes left Thursday’s game early with hamstring injury. Shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera is also battling a hamstring issue. Both are available to hit in Friday night’s game against Washington.

New York also lost catcher Travis d’Arnaud with a wrist contusion Wednesday. He is day to day.

In addition, pitcher Jacob deGrom’s Friday night start has been pushed back to Saturday due to neck stiffness.

The Mets are 8-8 and in third place in the National League East.