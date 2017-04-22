Search On For Bike-Riding Suspects Ripping Cellphones From People’s Hands In Midtown

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police in Midtown Manhattan were searching Saturday morning for two bike-riding thieves who have been stealing cellphones right out of people’s hands.

As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported, police released surveillance photos of the suspects, who are believed to be behind at least nine thefts in the past month. Among the documented incidents were the following:

• Around 6:10 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, a 38-year-old woman was at Sixth Avenue and 41st Street when a suspect on a bicycle snatched her iPhone.

• Around 1:30 a.m. Monday, April 3, a man was on Sixth Avenue at 42nd Street when suspects on bicycles ripped away his iPhone.

• Around 1:35 a.m. Monday, April 3, a 41-year-old man was standing in front of 145 W. 44th St. when suspects on bicycles ripped away his iPhone.

• Around 9:55 p.m. Saturday, April 8, a 36-year-old man was on Sixth Avenue between 45th and 46th streets when a suspect on a bicycle snatched his Samsung cellphone.

• Around 10:15 p.m. Saturday, April 8, a 22-year-old man was standing near Lexington Avenue and 51st Street, when a suspect on bicycles took his iPhone.

• Around 12:15 a.m. Monday, April 10, a 22-year-old woman was on Broadway at 35th Street when suspects on bicycles took her iPhone.

• Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15, a 45-year-old woman was standing at Seventh Avenue and 42nd Street when suspects on bicycles ripped away her iPhone.

• Around 10:45 p.m. Saturday, April 15, a 22-year-old man was in front of 5 E. 42nd St. in his car with the window down, when a suspect on a bicycle took his cellphone.

The suspects were described as being men 30 to 35 years old.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

But as weather warms for spring and the streets crowd with bikers, pedestrians are warned not to wave their smartphones around and to keep them inside a pocket or bag.

Anyone with information was asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS or (888) 57-PISTA for Spanish, log onto the Crime Stoppers website, or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and enter TIP577.