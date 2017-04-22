Fire Sweeps Through Brooklyn Building Housing Mosque, Deli

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A fire ripped through a building housing a mosque and a deli in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn Saturday morning.
Firefighters were called at 5:59 a.m. for the blaze at 986 Gates Ave., the FDNY told CBS2.
The building houses Deli Express and the Brooklyn Broadway Jame Masjid and Islamic Center.
The fire was on the first floor of the building, the FDNY said. It was raised to two alarms, and was brought under control at 7:33 a.m., the FDNY said.
There were no injuries in the fire and the cause was under investigation Saturday afternoon, the FDNY said.