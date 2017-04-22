K2 Has Made 40 People Sick In Recent Days In Newark, Police Say

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police in Newark are trying to identify the source of a batch of the drug K2 that has left about 40 people ill in recent days.
Newark police said in a Friday night news release that about 40 people have been admitted to local hospitals after falling ill from K2, also known as synthetic marijuana.
Around 7:37 p.m. Friday, Newark police were called to New Jersey Railroad Avenue for a sick person foaming at the mouth. They found a total of 12 people exhibiting the same symptoms.
The number of people affected by the drug is on the rise, and the victims are primarily from the homeless population, police said.
Newark police are actively seeking to determine the distributor of the K2 related to the incidents. Members of the Newark police Clergy Patrol are also being deployed to discourage the use of K2 and provide referrals.
Police asked anyone about the incident to call the Newark police Crime Stoppers hotline at (877) NWK-TIPS or (877) NWK-GUNS. All callers will remain anonymous.