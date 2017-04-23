Amtrak Train Breaks Down While Pulling Out Of Penn Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An Amtrak train broke down in the Hudson River tunnel while leaving Penn Station Sunday.

Amtrak said Empire Service train No. 233 to Albany became disabled sometime around noon while pulling out of Penn Station.

A total of 238 passengers were onboard awaiting a rescue train to pull it back to the station early Sunday afternoon, Amtrak said.

There were no injuries, and the cause of the problem was not immediately learned.

Passengers complained about the breakdown on Twitter.

1 hr delay on 2 hr ride on 292 yesterday, now 233 sits in NYC tunnel in dark and hot for hour. @Amtrak give me a reason to ever ride again — Dan Hagan (@hagandc) April 23, 2017

Passengers were later returned to Penn Station. The train was to reboard and leave again at 2:33 p.m.

The breakdown happened just after U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer held a news conference at Penn Station, calling for major improvements in coordination, training and staffing following a recent stampede.

A false alarm that set off the stampede a week ago Friday. First, a disabled NJ TRANSIT train led to widespread delays and left the train depot packed and crammed.

Then, as frustrated passengers crowded the platforms, Amtrak police used a Taser on a suspect, which some people mistook for the sound of gunshots.

Terrified travelers ran in fear for their lives, leaving behind luggage, clothing and even shoes. As CBS2 Political Reporter Marcia Kramer reported last week, at least 16 people were injured as they fled what they thought was a terrorist attack.

Schumer said improvements are mandated at Penn Station following the incident. He said the panic and stampede revealed “across-the-board flaws, poor coordination, poor staffing and vulnerabilities in law enforcement’s security procedures that endanger the commuting public.”

Schumer called for coordinated security systems, command centers, and training exercises that he said would be critical to improving safety at the depot.