5 Killed, Including 3 Kids, In Queens Village House Fire | WCBS 880 | 1010 WINS

Off-Duty NYPD Officer Accused Of Driving Drunk, Injuring 3 People

April 23, 2017 7:49 PM
Filed Under: Driving While Intoxicated, DWI, NYPD, Van Wyck Expressway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An off-duty NYPD officer is accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that left three people injured.

CBS2 sources confirmed 32-year-old Neville Smith rear ended a car on the Van Wyck Expressway around 6:15 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators said Smith was driving while intoxicated.

Two women were taken to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition.

A male passenger was also injured. His condition is unknown.

Smith was charged with assault, vehicular assault, driving while intoxicated and refusing to take a breath test.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia