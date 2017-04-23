Off-Duty NYPD Officer Accused Of Driving Drunk, Injuring 3 People

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An off-duty NYPD officer is accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that left three people injured.
CBS2 sources confirmed 32-year-old Neville Smith rear ended a car on the Van Wyck Expressway around 6:15 a.m. Sunday.
Investigators said Smith was driving while intoxicated.
Two women were taken to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition.
A male passenger was also injured. His condition is unknown.
Smith was charged with assault, vehicular assault, driving while intoxicated and refusing to take a breath test.