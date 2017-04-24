Boomer & Carton: Mets A Mess, Yanks Drop 2 of 3, Rangers Advance

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Monday morning was like target practice for Craig.
He hasn’t been shy about his criticism of the Mets. So after Terry Collins’ bunch got swept by the Nationals over the weekend, Carton let loose.
Boomer, meanwhile, couldn’t say much to combat Craig’s claims about the Amazins’, but was very excited about his Rangers’ chances going forward after they eliminated the Canadians. The Blueshirts will open the second round of the playoffs on Thursday in Ottawa.
There was all of that, plus the Yankees losing two of three in Pittsburgh.
Have a listen.