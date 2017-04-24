Boomer & Carton: Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly

April 24, 2017 6:04 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

Boomer and Craig were happy to welcome Notre Dame football coach Brian Kelly into the Allstate Studio on Monday morning.

Kelly was in town on behalf of the “Kelly Cares Foundation,” which was inspired by his wife, Paqui.

With the NFL Draft fast approaching, we got the scouting report on Kelly’s quarterback, DeShone Kizer. Kelly seemed to be pleased with Craig referring to the Irish’s 2016 campaign as “interesting” and talked about the future of the storied program.

Additionally, Kelly talked about recruiting and how both the kids and the parents have changed. We also got his thoughts on how his Michigan counterpart, Jim Harbaugh, is handling business in Ann Arbor, plus much more.

