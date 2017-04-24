Police Seek Person Of Interest After Livery Cab Stolen In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a person of interest in connection with the robbery of a livery cab driver in the Bronx.
Just before 5:30 a.m. Saturday, police said a passenger inside the cab pulled out a gun when the driver stopped on Stephens Avenue.
The driver fled and that’s when police said the passenger took off with the car. The vehicle was later found, but a Galaxy cell phone and $25 were stolen from inside the car, according to investigators.
Police say they are looking for a Hispanic man who is between 5’9″ and 5’11” tall, around 160 pounds with facial hair and a “slight bowlegged walk.”
He was last seen wearing a black White Sox baseball cap, a black jacket, a blue hoodie, dark blue cargo pants and black sneakers.
