Police Seek Person Of Interest After Livery Cab Stolen In The Bronx

April 24, 2017 10:52 AM
Filed Under: Bronx, NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a person of interest in connection with the robbery of a livery cab driver in the Bronx.

Just before 5:30 a.m. Saturday, police said a passenger inside the cab pulled out a gun when the driver stopped on Stephens Avenue.

The driver fled and that’s when police said the passenger took off with the car. The vehicle was later found, but a Galaxy cell phone and $25 were stolen from inside the car, according to investigators.

Police say they are looking for a Hispanic man who is between 5’9″ and 5’11” tall, around 160 pounds with facial hair and a “slight bowlegged walk.”

He was last seen wearing a black White Sox baseball cap, a black jacket, a blue hoodie, dark blue cargo pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

