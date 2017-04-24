Campbell’s Recalls More Than 4,000 Pounds Of Mislabeled Soup Cans

April 24, 2017 7:55 AM
food recall

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — No soup for you!

The Campbell Soup Company, which is headquartered in New Jersey, is recalling more than 4,000 pounds of mislabeled soup cans.

Cans that were labeled as “Campbell’s Homestyle Healthy Request Chicken with Whole Grain Pasta” actually contain “Campbell’s Homestyle Healthy Request Italian-Style Wedding Spinach & Meatballs in Chicken Broth.

The USDA announced the recall, because of the presence of milk and other allergens.

So far, the agency says there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions.

“In an abundance of caution, Campbell is retrieving the product from the market,” the company said. “This recall does not affect any other Campbell products.”

The recalled product had been shipped to retailers in Florida.

The recall applies to 18.6-oz. cans of “Campbell’s Homestyle Healthy Request Chicken with Whole Grain Pasta” with the best by date of Feb. 13, 2019 and “EST. 4R” located on the bottom of the cans.

Consumers can return the products for a full refund.

