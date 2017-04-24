Crate Of Window Panes Dropped From Crane In Bedford-Stuyvesant Injures Construction Worker

April 24, 2017 7:02 PM
Filed Under: Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A construction worker was rushed to the hospital after a crane dropped a crate of window panes at a construction site in Bedford-Stuyvesant Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

Authorities say the accident occurred near the corner of Columbus Place and Atlantic Avenue.

Chopper 2 was live over the scene as the worker was treated in an ambulance nearby.

The construction worker was rushed to Brookdale Hospital in serious condition, according to authorities.

