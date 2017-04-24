600-Year-Old White Oak Tree Being Cut Down In Basking Ridge

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A crowd is expected to say goodbye Monday as crews begin to cut down a historic white oak tree on the grounds of a church in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

The oldest known white oak tree in America has stood for 600 years. It’s located on Oak Street next to the Basking Ridge Presbyterian Church, which was founded in 1717.

“The stories about the old oak tree go back to when George Washington met with the Marquis de Lafayette, and had picnicked under the tree, and they were strategizing about the Revolutionary War,” Mayor of Bernards Township Carolyn Gaziano said.

But the tree’s life cycle has run out and now the church must chop it down before it falls on its own and damages the Revolutionary War headstones below.

“It’s a really big symbol, welcoming to see every year and so sad to watch it go,” said resident Marie Young.

But before dying, the tree gave back to the town that so loves it. A much younger, 25-foot white oak was grown from an acorn that fell from the gigantic mother tree. It was just planted in cemetery with enough space to grow for years to come.

It will take a few days to cut down the tree, which is 18 feet around and has a branch spread of roughly 150 feet wide. The church will keep the stump and memorialize its life with a plaque.