Cause Of Deadly Queens House Fire Under Investigation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a deadly house fire in Queens that killed five people, including four children.

The blaze broke out around 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the home on 208th Street in Queens Village. Some of the victims were trapped in the attic as the structure quickly became engulfed.

“It was something in the house like exploding or breaking or blowing up or something,” one witness said.

Flames could be seen coming through the roof of the two-story house.

“Our members arrived at just four minutes and met with a house completely consumed by fire,” FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said. “They valiantly pushed behind the hose line and unfortunately, they recovered all of the people from there.”

Neighbors watched helplessly in horror as firefighters did what they could. Many watching as the children’s badly burned bodies were brought out as distraught relatives learned the devastating news.

“I see two bodies on the ground out there and it’s just terrible,” said the victims’ cousin, Samuel Williams. “I’m just in shock right now.”

The victims who were killed ranged in ages from 2 to 20, according to police.

The youngest victim was Chayce Green, who family members said had just celebrated his second birthday, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

The toddler’s grandfather, 46-year-old Maurice Matthews, was the fire’s sole survivor after he jumped from a second floor window to safety.

But Matthews’s 9-year-old son, Rashawn Matthews, didn’t survive and their relative, 16-year-old Jada, was also died in the blaze, Burrell reported. A 17-year-old girl and a 20-year-old woman were also killed, police said.

“It was a fire that moved very, very quickly, and the loss was horrendous,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “This is the devastation of a family,” he said, adding: “There’s a lot we need to know about what happened here.”

The victims’ loved ones are now reeling from the loss.

“I believe in God, but I don’t understand why God would let something like this happen,” said relative Sheener Bailey Briggs.

A neighboring home also caught fire, but no one was inside. Four firefighters suffered minor injuries.