WFAN Favorite Teams Poll: #5 — 2011 Giants

NEW YORK (WFAN) — The Giants gave their fans an encore performance following the 2011 season.
Four years after stunning the Patriots in the league championship game, Big Blue did it again, topping New England 21-17 in Super Bowl XLVI.
There were many similarities beyond just their opponent in the big game. Just like in 2007, the Giants did not enter the postseason as a favorite to reach the Super Bowl — they went just 9-7 during the regular season. Just as they did four years earlier, Big Blue had to win in the hostile confines of Lambeau Field in the playoffs. And just like in Super Bowl XLII, Eli Manning completed a highlight-reel pass, this time to Mario Manningham, on what turned out to be the game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter. Ahmad Bradshaw sealed the deal with a 6-yard touchdown run.
The 2011 season was arguably Manning’s best. Throwing to 1,000-yard receivers Victor Cruz and Hakeem Nicks, Manning passed for 4,933 yards with 29 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He capped off the year by winning his second Super Bowl MVP trophy.
“I just know we’re world champions tonight,” Manning said after beating the Pats, “and that’s what I’m most proud of.”