Giants Unsurprisingly Pick Up 5th-Year Option On Odell Beckham Jr.

EAST RUTERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Giants have exercised the fifth-year option on Odell Beckham Jr.’s contract. Could you imagine the reaction if they hadn’t?

The Giants on Monday locked up the star wide receiver for the 2018 season, reported Kimberly Jones of WFAN and NFL Network. Beckham, the 12th overall pick in the 2014 draft, is expected to earn about $8 million that year.

The @Giants are picking up Odell Beckham Jr's fifth-year option. I'd guess announcement before start of draft Thursday. Deadline is May 3. — Kimberly Jones (@KimJonesSports) April 24, 2017

While the move seemed like a no-brainer, general manager Jerry Reese had been noncommital when asked last week if he’d been picking up the option.

“We are going to discuss that when the time gets closer,” he said. “We will keep all of our options open with respect to that.”

The deadline for teams to exercise the options on their 2014 first-rounders is May 3.

Beckham, 24, has brought plenty of drama and some headaches to the Giants, but he is one of the top wide receivers in the game.

Last season, he caught 101 passes for 1,367 yards with 10 touchdowns. Through his first three seasons, he has 288 receptions for 4,122 yards and 35 touchdowns. Beckham has been selected to the Pro Bowl each of those years.

While Beckham’s maturity has often been called into question, he took to Twitter on Monday to suggest he’s turning over a new leaf.

Just wanna say today I woke up feeling extremely blessed. The start of a new chapter in my life began this pass week. — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) April 24, 2017

I will be workin harder than I ever have, to be the best that I ever have been. I'm more motivated now then I have ever been. — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) April 24, 2017

