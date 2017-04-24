Holocaust Remembrance Day Observed Around The World

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Monday is Holocaust Remembrance Day.

It’s a day of commemoration for the six million Jews killed by Nazi Germany and its collaborators during World War II.

Israel came to a standstill as sirens wailed for two minutes and people stopped in their tracks.

In Lower Manhattan, Holocaust survivors from Germany and Poland will be at the Museum of Jewish Heritage discussing their experiences.

“We have an obligation to remember and we have an obligation to react,” said Michael Glickman, the museum’s president and CEO.

One of those partaking in the event is 83-year-old Sally Frishberg.

For many years, Frishberg couldn’t bear to share her story.

“It took a great deal of effort to learn how to tell it because I would cry,” Frishberg said.

Frishberg was eight years old when a Polish farmer hid her family. There were 15 of them in a straw-filled attic.

“We lived in terrible dirt,” she said. “I didn’t brush my teeth for two years. I didn’t comb my hair for two years.”

They were finally liberated when Frishberg was 10.

Now she tells her story as often as possible.

“The world must know that hatred has to be ended,” said Frishberg, who came to the U.S. 70 years ago. “We no longer can afford it.”