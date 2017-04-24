Frito-Lay Recalls Jalapeno Flavored Potato Chips Due To Salmonella Concerns

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Frito-Lay announced a recall of two of its varieties of Jalapeno flavored chips.
The recall covers Jalapeno Flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked potato chips and Jalapeno Flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips.
The recall was prompted due to the potential presence of Salmonella in the seasoning, the FDA said.
Symptoms of Salmonella include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Salmonella can also cause more serious conditions.
No Salmonella has been reported in the seasoning that was supplied to Frito-Lay, the FDA said. No illness has been reported: The recall is out of an abundance of caution, the FDA said.
The FDA says the specific items involved in the recall are:
- All sizes of the following two products that have a “guaranteed fresh” date of JUL 4 or prior printed on the front upper panel of the package:
- Jalapeño Flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips
- Jalapeño Flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked potato chips
- All of the following multipack offerings that have a “use by” date of JUN 20 or prior printed on the multipack package. In addition, a “guaranteed fresh” date of JUL 4 or prior is printed on the front upper panel of the individual recalled product packages inside each multipack offering. Any other products or flavors contained in these multipacks are not being recalled.
- 12 count Lay’s Kettle Cooked Multipack Sack
- 20 count Frito-Lay Bold Mix Sack
- 30 count Miss Vickie’s Multipack Tray
- 30 count Lay’s Kettle Cooked Multipack Tray
- 32 count Miss Vickie’s Multipack Box
No other flavors have been recalled.
Anyone with any questions is asked to call Frito-Lay’s customer relations department at 866-272-9393 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Eastern time. You can also find out more about how to be reimbursed by clicking here.