Police: 2 Shot Near Battery Park After Dispute

April 24, 2017 4:11 PM
Filed Under: lower manhattan, NYPD, shooting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two people were shot near Battery Park in Lower Manhattan Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened at around 3:15 p.m. at Washington Street between Battery Place and Morris Street.

Two men were arguing and at least one of them pulled out a gun. Several shots were fired.

A 32-year-old woman – a bystander – was shot in the leg and rushed to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

A short time later, police stopped a car on the Brooklyn Bridge and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to Long Island College Hospital in Brooklyn.

Check back soon for more information on this developing story. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia