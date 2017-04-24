Police: 2 Shot Near Battery Park After Dispute

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two people were shot near Battery Park in Lower Manhattan Monday afternoon.
The shooting happened at around 3:15 p.m. at Washington Street between Battery Place and Morris Street.
Two men were arguing and at least one of them pulled out a gun. Several shots were fired.
A 32-year-old woman – a bystander – was shot in the leg and rushed to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.
A short time later, police stopped a car on the Brooklyn Bridge and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to Long Island College Hospital in Brooklyn.
Check back soon for more information on this developing story.