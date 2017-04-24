Bloomberg’s Advice To Trump: ‘Focus On Building A Team’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg has some advice for President Donald Trump, who is getting ready to hit 100 days in office on April 29.

Appearing Monday on “CBS This Morning,” the 75-year-old Bloomberg, who considered a presidential bid after serving three terms as New York City’s mayor, said the president should focus his attention on assembling a team.

Mike Bloomberg’s advice to President Trump: "If you build a real team, you can have a successful administration." pic.twitter.com/ZXl4sbBR07 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) April 24, 2017

“I can tell you if I were him I would focus on building a team that’s going to stay with him for his whole administration rather than trying to get things done — whatever done means — in a given set of time,” Bloomberg said. “You’re never going to satisfy enough people to do that, but if you build a real team you can have a successful administration and if you don’t build a team you can’t do it on your own.”

When asked what grade he would give Trump after the first 100 days, Bloomberg said, “It’s much too early to tell.”

Bloomberg was on the show to discuss a new book he released last week co-authored by former Sierra Club executive director Carl Pope called “Climate of Hope: How Cities, Businesses, and Citizens Can Save the Planet.”

Meanwhile, Trump plans to mark his 100th day in office with a “BIG” rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Next Saturday night I will be holding a BIG rally in Pennsylvania. Look forward to it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2017

April 29 is also the annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in Washington.

Most presidents attend the event. Trump previously announced that he is boycotting this year’s dinner to protest what he says is unfavorable coverage by the news media. His staff is also boycotting in a show of “solidarity” with the president.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)