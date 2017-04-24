Police: Man Carjacked, Kidnapped NJ Student For 6 Hours

WAYNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A man is accused of carjacking and kidnapping a Passaic County student at a fast-food drive-thru and then taking him on a six-hour ride of terror.

At around 9 p.m. Thursday, a 19-year-old Passaic County Tech student attending night school stopped by a McDonald’s on Hamburg Turnpike in Wayne, CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported. A man approached his car asking to use the student’s cellphone.

The man gained “entrance to his car and begins threatening him, threatening to do different things,” said police Capt. Laurence Martin. “He’s acting violently in the car.”

From there, police say, he made the student drive to two different ATMs in nearby Paterson and take out $190, acting as his chauffeur for all things illegal.

“Buys crack, services of some prostitutes or attempts to get services of prostitutes,” Martin said.

The terror finally ended for the student around 3 a.m. at a 7-Eleven parking lot in Wanaque, where he was somehow able to go inside and call police.

Wanaque police came and arrested 35-year-old Travis Mann, who tried to run, authorities said.

They say he was acting belligerent, had a crack pipe on him and was possibly on K2 synthetic marijuana.

Mann is known to local police. In fact, he wears an ankle bracelet — a bracelet he repeatedly showed to the scared student.

Mann, who has a long rap sheet, was last charged with robbing a store in Elmwood Park in February. He was released as part of New Jersey’s new bail reform law.

“Extremely shocking,” said Jim Freeswick, of Wayne. “Things like that don’t happen in Wayne, as far as I know. It’s horrible.

“It is very surprising because Wayne’s normally pretty boring and not too much happens,” said another man.

The student did not want to speak on camera. He was physically unharmed, but police say he is emotionally distraught and still fears for his life.

Mann faces a long list of charges, including kidnapping, carjacking, drug possession and making terroristic threats.