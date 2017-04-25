Florida Tourist Goes Missing From Midtown Hotel

COMMUTER ALERT: Disabled Amtrak Train Causes NJT Delays In/Out Of Penn Station | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

April 25, 2017 10:00 AM
Filed Under: New York Marriott Marquis

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find a tourist from Florida who went missing from a hotel in Midtown.

Jeff Kelly, 71, was last seen inside the New York Marriott Marquis on Broadway around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

Police said Kelly, from Bartow, Florida, is here visiting with family.

He’s described as a black man, 6’5″ tall, 200 pounds with brown eyes and salt and pepper hair. He was last seen wearing a gray baseball hat, jeans, a red shirt and no shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

