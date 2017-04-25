CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Report: Giants, LeGarrette Blount Have Mutual Interest

April 25, 2017 10:32 AM
Filed Under: LeGarrette Blount, New York Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork)The Giants might soon add some thunder to their running back corps.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, there is mutual interest between Big Blue and free agent LeGarrette Blount, and a deal could be reached before the draft kicks off Thursday.

Blount, 30, is coming off his best season, rushing for 1,161 yards and 18 touchdowns for the Super Bowl champion Patriots.

The 6-foot, 250-pound bruiser has played seven NFL seasons for the Buccaneers, Patriots and Steelers, rushing for 5,122 yards and 49 TDs.

In New York, Blount would likely split carries with promising second-year running back Paul Perkins. Shane Vereen figures to handle the bulk of the third-down duties.

The Giants, who went 11-5 last season and reached the wild-card round of the playoffs, were ranked 29th in the NFL in rushing. They released leading rusher Rashad Jennings in February.

MORE: Keidel: If Giants Want To Fix Backfield, They Should Look Northeast

Big Blue also has Orleans Darkwa and George Winn under contract and signed former 49er Shaun Draughn in March.

The Patriots signed running back Mike Gillislee on Monday after the Bills declined to match New England’s offer on the restricted free agent. The move likely ended any possibility of Blount returning to the Pats.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia