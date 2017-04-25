Report: Giants, LeGarrette Blount Have Mutual Interest

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Giants might soon add some thunder to their running back corps.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, there is mutual interest between Big Blue and free agent LeGarrette Blount, and a deal could be reached before the draft kicks off Thursday.
Blount, 30, is coming off his best season, rushing for 1,161 yards and 18 touchdowns for the Super Bowl champion Patriots.
The 6-foot, 250-pound bruiser has played seven NFL seasons for the Buccaneers, Patriots and Steelers, rushing for 5,122 yards and 49 TDs.
In New York, Blount would likely split carries with promising second-year running back Paul Perkins. Shane Vereen figures to handle the bulk of the third-down duties.
The Giants, who went 11-5 last season and reached the wild-card round of the playoffs, were ranked 29th in the NFL in rushing. They released leading rusher Rashad Jennings in February.
Big Blue also has Orleans Darkwa and George Winn under contract and signed former 49er Shaun Draughn in March.
The Patriots signed running back Mike Gillislee on Monday after the Bills declined to match New England’s offer on the restricted free agent. The move likely ended any possibility of Blount returning to the Pats.