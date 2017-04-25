Some Residents Upset Over Mini Cell Towers In Huntington Neighborhood

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Some residents are upset after mini cell phone towers were placed in their neighborhood on Long Island.
Debbie Persampire spent part of her day moving her children’s beds to the other side of their rooms after the mini cell phone tower was placed outside her house in Huntington.
“There’s no studies that show that this is OK for humans,” she told WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall. “There’s some animal tests that show that electromagnetic frequencies cause brain tumors and heart tumors and a list of other ailments.”
She said the company never informed residents they were putting up two in the neighborhood.
“Some people don’t mind them at all and it would be nice if they maybe had asked,” she said.
The Town of Huntington spokesperson said they are not in charge of where the towers are placed, but encourage cell tower companies to contact residents for their opinions before installing any towers.
The cell tower company did not respond to Hall’s request for a comment.