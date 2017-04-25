Mets, Yankees Postponed Due To Rain; Games Rescheduled

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The series opener between the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves was postponed Tuesday night because of a steady downpour, forcing both slumping teams to wait another day for a chance to stop their losing streaks. The game was rescheduled as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Sept. 25 at 4:10 p.m.

All that rain gave Yoenis Cespedes and the ailing Mets more time to heal up.

Cespedes exited last Thursday’s loss to Philadelphia with a cramp in his left hamstring, and the Mets haven’t won since. The slugger planned to return Tuesday and was penciled into the lineup — but Terry Collins wasn’t going to take any chances on a slick field.

“If we play in this condition, you’ll be in left field before Cespedes,” the manager told a reporter at his afternoon news conference, drawing a round of laughs.

Travis d’Arnaud also was ready to start again for a struggling Mets team that’s averaged 2.9 runs over the past nine games. The catcher bruised his right wrist last Wednesday and has been limited to pinch-hitting duty since.

Because of the wet weather, d’Arnaud tested his wrist by throwing in the indoor batting cage.

“To get both those guys back is going to be big. All of a sudden, you’re looking at another one or two guys closer to having your regular lineup out there,” Collins said.

Just over 200 miles away, Tuesday night’s game between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park was also rained out, meaning the Sox will wait another day to get second baseman Dustin Pedroia back in the lineup.

Boston Manager John Farrell said after Tuesday night’s game was rained out that his injured second baseman would have been able to play after missing the previous two games. Instead, Pedroia will return when the Red Sox meet the New York Yankees on Wednesday.

“I think we’ve all been around Pedey long enough to know that there’s going to be games where he doesn’t feel physically 100 percent, but he’s played a high number of them,” Farrell said. “A high pain threshold, strong competitor, ready to get back on the field.”

Tuesday’s rained-out game has been rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader on July 16. Reigning Cy Young winner Rick Porcello will face New York’s Luis Severino on Wednesday instead.

