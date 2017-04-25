CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
NYC’s Best Slices Of Carrot Cake

April 25, 2017 5:50 AM
Filed Under: Ashleyan Lopez, best of, Eat, Eat.See.Play

By Ashleyan Lopez

The savory carrot cake with all its spices, carrots and cream cheese frosting is a favorite dessert for spring. It’s no easy feat making a carrot cake with the perfect texture and flavor, but these NYC bakeries know how to make it just right.

Lloyd’s Carrot Cake

6087 Broadway
Bronx, NY 10471
(718) 548-9020

More: Best Bakeries In NYC 

People will travel long and far to visit Lloyd’s Carrot Cake, and it is definitely worth the distance for every mouthwatering bite. The recipe has been with the family for decades and it’s made to perfection. The bakery also offers a carrot cake without raisins and nuts. Either way, both options are topped with a sweet cream cheese icing that complements the delicious cake impeccably.

Billy’s Bakery

184 9th Ave.
New York, NY 10011
(212) 647-9956

Exploring Tribeca: Eat, See And Play

Billy’s Bakery offers many tasty options, but one favorite many go for at this bakery is the carrot cake. This variety is created with a cinnamon batter filled with carrots, coconut, pineapple and pecans, topped with just the right amount of a sweet cream cheese frosting and chopped pecans. The perfectly-spiced cake is well balanced, with its frosting to not overwhelm with sweetness. Don’t forget to check out their second location in Tribeca!

Doughnut Plant

Multiple Locations

More: NYC’s Most Creative Donuts 

Now, you can enjoy carrot cake in the unique form of a doughnut. Doughnut Plant’s cake-filled donut is made just like the classic carrot cake with plenty of carrots, raisins, walnuts and spices, filled with a cream cheese filling. It is as good as it sounds.

Carrot Top Pastries

3931 Broadway
New York, NY 10032
(212) 927-4800

This cute bakery/restaurant is rightfully named after its specialty dish. The tasty treat has all the traditional spices of a carrot cake, with a thick layer of sweet cream cheese frosting. The carrot muffins are just as amazing and can be eaten as a breakfast treat. Learn more here.

Amy’s Bread

Multiple Locations

Amy’s Bread has a lot to offer that many love, from satisfying breads to the scrumptious desserts. Of course, the classic carrot cake is on their menu and is absolutely adored. Just like any traditional carrot cake, it is filled with carrots and walnuts, but it is the cream cheese icing that makes it unlike any other.

