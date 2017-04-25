Former Police Officers, Lawyer Arrested In NYPD Gun License Bribery Scandal

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A former New York City police lieutenant, two former police officers and a lawyer who once worked as a prosecutor in connection with an investigation in the NYPD bribes for gun licenses scandal, authorities said.
Two of the suspects worked in the gun licensing division, another is a detective who owns a gun shop in Queens and the fourth suspect is a former assistant district attorney who acted as an expediter in Nassau County, sources tell 1010 WINS.
Read The Complaints: U.S. v. David Villanueva | U.S. v. Frank Soohoo | U.S. v. John Chambers | U.S. v. Paul Dean
Authorities said the defendants fast-tracked gun licenses and investigations. The incentives included tickets to Broadway shows and sporting events; sports memorabilia; an $8,000 watch; and cash hidden in magazines, authorities said.
The arrests are part of an ongoing probe that led to a shakeup of the NYPD’s licensing division last year. An officer who was initially charged in the investigation has taken a plea, source said.
Acting U.S. Attorney Joon H. Kim is expected to release more information at an 11 a.m. news conference. We will stream that news conference live here and on our Facebook page.
The NYPD said it will comment at the press conference.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)