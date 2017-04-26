Popular Netflix Series ’13 Reasons Why’ Prompts Schools To Warn Parents About Teen Suicide

POMONA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Concern over the popular Netflix series “13 Reasons Why” has some Tri-State Area schools emailing parents.

The cautionary tale about suicide is the latest binge-watching television rage for high school age viewers. Among the 15-year-old girls CBS2’s Lou Young spoke with, those who hadn’t seen it yet were getting ready to do so.

“A lot of my friends have watched it. They said it’s really sad, but also they just really enjoyed it,” high school student Lisa Caputo said. “They said they cried a lot.”

So does she want to see it?

“Yes, definitely,” Caputo said.

The show, “13 Reasons Why,” is an adaptation of a popular young adult novel, where the central character explains her suicide on audio tapes she leaves behind, sending her perceived tormentors on a kind of postmortem scavenger hunt, Young reported. It’s engaging, but to some, troubling.

“I think it sends a message kind of glamorizing suicide,” high school student Anna Broaddus said.

Watching the show, viewers might find it relentlessly depressing and hyper-dramatic. Experts Young spoke with said it’s also unnecessarily graphic and unrealistic. There’s concern it could trigger some real problems.

“We’re worried about suicide contagion,” Rockland County’s Mental Health Director Dr. Susan Hortner, said.

In Rockland County, high schools made a collective decision to caution parents about the series, relying on talking points that were published by the National Association of School Psychologists. The fear is that students could identify too strongly with Hannah, the main character.

“That’s part of the concern about the glamorization of suicide. That somehow if you end your life, that you’re going to be able to exact your revenge, you’re going to be able to have an effect on people from beyond the grave,” Hortner said.

Experts say the key is for adults to talk to teens viewing the show.

One mother said her daughter binge-watched it and came away with a positive message.

“I discussed it with my daughter, and it made her more mindful of the impact her actions have on other people that maybe she had not considered before,” mother Wendy Dunbar Mater said.

Psychologists say it’s best if parents watch it with their children. If not, to make sure they know adult help is always available for teens in that kind of mental distress.

Mental health experts also say the spring is prime time for activity on teen suicide help lines. That’s when end-of-school-year academic and social pressures are at their peak.