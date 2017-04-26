NYPD: Not-So-Good Samaritan Finds Missing Wallet, Takes $7,000 For Himself

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A ride on the 4-train turned out to be a pricey affair for a woman in Lower Manhattan.
The 49-year-old left her wallet on a bench at the Chambers Street station and boarded a southbound 4-train.
When she came back for the wallet she found a man sitting on the bench with it in his hands, police said.
The victim confronted the man, but he fled the scene. When she eventually found the wallet on the street, her money — some $7,000 in cash — was gone, police said.
The suspect has been described as a black male between 25- and 30-years-old. He is between 5’10” and 6’10”, and weighs from 150 to 160 pounds. The man was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a hooded sweater, a green jacket with orange lining, and blue jeans.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident has been asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.