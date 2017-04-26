4/26 CBS2 Wednesday Morning Weather Headlines

April 26, 2017 4:15 AM

By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Morning,

We are not out of the woods just yet when it comes to rainfall.

Although it will not be nearly as bad as it was yesterday, rain will be lurking around the area.

The clouds will start to clear out west of the Hudson River, but DO NOT expect much clearing east of NYC.

nu tu skycast 3d today2 4/26 CBS2 Wednesday Morning Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

Temps will be much milder however.  We’re talking the 60’s with a decent amount of humidity.

Clouds will eventually break of for your day tomorrow, and temps climb even higher into the 70s.

I hope everyone has a wonderful Wednesday! G

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia