4/26 CBS2 Wednesday Morning Weather Headlines

By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Morning,
We are not out of the woods just yet when it comes to rainfall.
Although it will not be nearly as bad as it was yesterday, rain will be lurking around the area.
The clouds will start to clear out west of the Hudson River, but DO NOT expect much clearing east of NYC.
Temps will be much milder however. We’re talking the 60’s with a decent amount of humidity.
Clouds will eventually break of for your day tomorrow, and temps climb even higher into the 70s.
I hope everyone has a wonderful Wednesday! G