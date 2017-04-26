Bronx Boy, 11, Stabs Home Invasion Suspect, Police Sources Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An 11-year-old boy was credited this week with stopping a home invasion by stabbing the suspect.

Police sources told CBS2 the thief kicked down an apartment door on Clifford Place in the Mount Hope section of the Bronx just after 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Sources said the boy was inside the home with his mother and first knocked and asked to use the bathroom. He kicked in the door when the woman refused to open it, sources said.

The mother grabbed a kitchen knife to protect herself, but the suspect ripped the knife from her right hand and cut her in the process, sources said. He then struck the mother several times in the face and body, sources said.

The suspect also grabbed the boy and cut his arm, sources said.

The boy grabbed a different knife and stabbed the assailant twice in the back, sources said. He fled empty-handed, sources said.

The boy also called 911 and said there was a “robber in the house,” sources said.

The suspect later showed up at St. Barnabas Hospital seeking treatment for two stab wounds to the back, sources said.

The suspect claimed he had been in a street fight and doctors called police, and police brought the mother to the emergency room and she identified the suspect, sources said.

He was arrested in the emergency room, sources said.