CONSUMER ALERT: Fake $50 Lowe’s Coupon Making The Rounds On Facebook

April 26, 2017 8:15 AM
Filed Under: Lowe's

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Lowe’s is warning customers about a fake coupon circulating on social media.

The coupon claims to offer $50 off your next purchase “to celebrate Mother’s Day.”

When you click on the link, it takes you to a short survey saying you have to fill it out to get the coupon.

But Lowe’s is warning customers that it’s all a phishing scam.

“These coupons are not offers extended by Lowe’s. It is a scam and Lowe’s is unable to honor the coupon,” the company said, responding to an inquiry from a customer on Facebook.

