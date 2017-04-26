CONSUMER ALERT: Fake $50 Lowe’s Coupon Making The Rounds On Facebook

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Lowe’s is warning customers about a fake coupon circulating on social media.
The coupon claims to offer $50 off your next purchase “to celebrate Mother’s Day.”
When you click on the link, it takes you to a short survey saying you have to fill it out to get the coupon.
But Lowe’s is warning customers that it’s all a phishing scam.
“These coupons are not offers extended by Lowe’s. It is a scam and Lowe’s is unable to honor the coupon,” the company said, responding to an inquiry from a customer on Facebook.