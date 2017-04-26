Human Remains Found At Binney Park In Old Greenwich

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — What appears to be human remains have been found at a park in Greenwich, Connecticut police said.

Old Harding Road in Old Greenwich was closed and there was a large police presences in the area.

According to the Greenwich Police Department, at around 9:12 a.m Tuesday., what appeared to be human remains were found in Binney Park. Police said employees from the town’s Parks and Recreation Department were clearing debris in a wooded area of the park when the remains were found.

Police and a representative of the state’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner responded to the scene and the portion of the park was closed.

Active Death Investigation in OG, the OCME anthropologist relates it's not a recent event. pic.twitter.com/FU02YCQm7B — Greenwich PD PIO (@GreenwichCTPD) April 26, 2017

“Preliminary investigation has determined that they are human remains,” the GPD said in a Tuesday afternoon press release. “The Greenwich Police Department is currently conducting a death investigation.”

According to the Medical Examiner’s anthropologist, the death is not a recent event. No further information was immediately released.

Police urged anyone with information to call the department’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-372-1176 or email tips@greenwichct.org.

The nearby Perrot Memorial Library remains open and police have not warned about any danger to anyone in the area.

No immediate word was released about when the portion of the road would be reopened.