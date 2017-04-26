NFL Draft: A Roundup Of WFAN Interviews Leading Up To The Big Day

April 26, 2017
NEW YORK (WFAN) — The NFL draft gets started Thursday night in Philadelphia. In the days leading up to the event, WFAN is talking with draft experts and prospects. Here are those interviews in one nice, tidy place:

FoxSports.com and NFL Network’s Peter Schrager with Mike Francesa, April 25

CBSSports.com’s Dane Brugler with Joe & Evan, April 25

Texas Tech QB Patrick Mahomes with Boomer & Carton, April 25

Clemson QB DeShaun Watson with Boomer & Carton, April 25

MMQB’s Albert Breer with Joe & Evan, April 24

DraftAnalyst.com’s Tony Pauline with Tony Paige, April 22

Bookmark this page and keep checking back. We’ll add to the page as more interviews become available.

