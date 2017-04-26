NJ State Troopers Help Deliver Baby On I-287

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two New Jersey State troopers took part in a very special delivery.
Cecilia Ingles was in labor Tuesday morning and on her way to the hospital when she told her husband, Lou Ingles, that she didn’t think she was going to make it.
They pulled onto the shoulder of I-287 in Bridgewater and flagged down Trooper Luis Valle, who was at a nearby vehicle stop, police said.
That’s when Trooper Tony Lee arrived to help deliver the couple’s son, Matteo, who was born weighing a healthy 7 pounds, 11 ounces.
When paramedics arrived, police said they did not have a clamp to cut the umbilical cord, so Trooper Lee used his phone charger to tie off the cord so it could be cut.
Mom and baby are doing well after being taken to St. Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick.