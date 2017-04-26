CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
Reports: Seahawks, Raiders Agree To Trade Involving Marshawn Lynch

April 26, 2017 11:41 AM
Filed Under: Marshawn Lynch, Oakland Raiders, Seattle Seahawks

OAKLAND, Calif. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Oakland Raiders are about to enter Beast Mode.

The Seahawks and Raiders have agreed to a trade that would bring running back Marshawn Lynch out of retirement and send him to Oakland, NFL Network reported Wednesday. Seattle will reportedly receive the Raiders’ fifth-round draft pick in 2018 in exchange for the Seahawks’ sixth-round selection.

Oakland and Lynch have already agreed on a two-year contract, ESPN reported. Lynch must pass his physical, which he is taking Wednesday, as well as before the trade becomes official.

Lynch retired following the 2015 season. He was still under contract with the Seahawks, who would have had to pay him $9 million next season if he came out of retirement. They gave the Raiders permission to talk directly to Lynch, and he met with coaches and front office officials a few weeks ago about his interest in joining his hometown team.

The Raiders have a need for a power running back after losing Latavius Murray in free agency. Second-year backs Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington are both smaller backs and are not as suited to short-yardage and goal-line situations.

Lynch was perhaps the best power back in the league before he retired. He had double digits in touchdown runs every season from 2011 to 2014, and his 51 TDs on the ground are the most in the NFL since 2011 despite playing just seven games in 2015 and being retired all last season.

Lynch, who turns 31 on Saturday, averaged 3.8 yards per carry in his limited action in 2015 before retiring. Prior to that he was one of the game’s top running backs with more than 1,200 yards rushing in each of the previous four seasons.

For his career, Lynch has rushed for 9,112 yards and 74 touchdowns.

Lynch was born and raised in Oakland and played college ball nearby at California. He still has strong ties to the area through his Beast Mode company and would be a welcome addition for a fan base still stung by the team’s upcoming move to Las Vegas for the 2020 season.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

