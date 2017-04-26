Suffolk County Bill Raises Fines, Allows Prison Time For Illegal Dumping

MELVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A new bill has been signed into law designed to help prevent illegal dumping in Suffolk County parks.
As WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported, West Hills County Park in Melville still has yellow police tape up around the playground and other areas, after authorities discovered illegal dumping of materials.
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone signed a bill into law that includes prison time for those convicted of illegal dumping in county parks, as well as stiffer fines.
“Those who would seek to dump in this park or other parks in our system; who would spoil a place of joy and comfort for kids and families across our county – we not only take that very seriously, it is absolutely outrageous and disgusting,” Bellone said.
Newsday reported the maximum fine for hazardous, demolition or non-construction material for a company will rise to $15,000 from $5,000, but will remain at $1,000 for an individual.
The legislation also allows for up to a year and jail for those caught dumping waste or construction debris in county parks, roads and rights of way, Newsday reported.