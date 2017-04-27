NOW: Funeral Service For FDNY Firefighter William Tolley | Watch Live | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Bayonne High School Students Walk Out Of Class To Protest Layoffs

April 27, 2017 2:11 PM
Filed Under: Bayonne High School

BAYONNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Students at Bayonne High School staged a mass walkout to protest hundreds of layoffs Thursday morning.

They marched to City Hall to protest the nearly 300 layoffs that were approved by the Bayonne Board of Education approved Wednesday night.

More than 260 non-tenured teachers, and other school district employees will lose their jobs because of a budget crunch.

Officials said the cuts are needed to help close a $6-million budget gap.

Students have since returned to class.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

Listen