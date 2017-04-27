Bayonne High School Students Walk Out Of Class To Protest Layoffs

BAYONNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Students at Bayonne High School staged a mass walkout to protest hundreds of layoffs Thursday morning.
They marched to City Hall to protest the nearly 300 layoffs that were approved by the Bayonne Board of Education approved Wednesday night.
More than 260 non-tenured teachers, and other school district employees will lose their jobs because of a budget crunch.
Officials said the cuts are needed to help close a $6-million budget gap.
Students have since returned to class.